JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $145.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $181.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.10. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,510,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,510,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,496,290 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

