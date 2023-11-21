Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Raised to $57.00 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.87. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 30,183 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

