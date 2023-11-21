TD Securities Cuts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$195.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$192.00 to C$177.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$214.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$193.17.

Shares of WN opened at C$164.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston has a one year low of C$144.41 and a one year high of C$183.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$153.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$155.38.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

