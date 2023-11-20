Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,170,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.59. 8,213,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,864,332. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

