Darktrace (LON:DARK) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.16% from the stock’s previous close.

DARK stock traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 356.80 ($4.38). The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,283. Darktrace has a 52-week low of GBX 198 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 428.10 ($5.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 376.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 343.36. The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,097.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

