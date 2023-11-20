Darktrace (LON:DARK) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Darktrace Price Performance
DARK stock traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 356.80 ($4.38). The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,283. Darktrace has a 52-week low of GBX 198 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 428.10 ($5.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 376.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 343.36. The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,097.14 and a beta of 0.89.
Darktrace Company Profile
