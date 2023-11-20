Ewa LLC Sells 61 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ewa LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,479,060,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.41 on Monday, reaching $388.45. 11,474,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,503,121. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.91. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $388.65.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

