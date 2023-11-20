Davidson Investment Advisors Has $18.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $340.35. 415,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,647. The company has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.