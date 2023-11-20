Imprint Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 139,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.15. 414,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.65. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $140.76 and a one year high of $194.99.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

