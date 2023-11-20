Darktrace (LON:DARK) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.37) price target on the stock.
Darktrace Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of DARK traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 356.80 ($4.38). The company had a trading volume of 1,451,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,283. Darktrace has a 1-year low of GBX 198 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 428.10 ($5.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 376.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 343.36. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5,097.14 and a beta of 0.89.
Darktrace Company Profile
