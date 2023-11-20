Darktrace (LON:DARK) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.37) price target on the stock.

Darktrace Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DARK traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 356.80 ($4.38). The company had a trading volume of 1,451,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,283. Darktrace has a 1-year low of GBX 198 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 428.10 ($5.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 376.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 343.36. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5,097.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Darktrace Company Profile

Featured Articles

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

