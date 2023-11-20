iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 113,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,581,000 after buying an additional 832,162 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,178,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,465,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $454.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,736. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.02 and a 200 day moving average of $437.57. The stock has a market cap of $351.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

