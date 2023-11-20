Electroneum Market Cap Achieves $32.00 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $32.00 million and approximately $525,667.81 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006823 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,959,316,632 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.