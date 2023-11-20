Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.94.

Several analysts recently commented on ALS shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Laurentian raised shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:ALS traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$19.00. The company had a trading volume of 64,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,619. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.65 and a 12 month high of C$23.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The stock has a market cap of C$897.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

