Ark (ARK) Price Hits $1.60 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $282.68 million and approximately $99.07 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00004254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002282 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001901 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002983 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,041,834 coins and its circulating supply is 177,041,716 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

