Comparing Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) & Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) and Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vital Farms and Optimi Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43 Optimi Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vital Farms currently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.02%. Given Vital Farms’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Optimi Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 4.53% 11.81% 8.72% Optimi Health N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vital Farms and Optimi Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vital Farms and Optimi Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $446.13 million 1.19 $1.25 million $0.45 28.42 Optimi Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Optimi Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Vital Farms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Optimi Health on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Optimi Health

(Get Free Report)

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps. The company was formerly known as 1251418 BC Ltd. and changed its name to Optimi Health Corp. in August 2020. Optimi Health Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.