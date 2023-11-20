Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Head to Head Review

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Renalytix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Renalytix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Renalytix has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix $2.89 million 9.30 -$45.61 million ($0.50) -1.10 Streamline Health Solutions $24.89 million 0.80 -$11.38 million ($0.20) -1.70

This table compares Renalytix and Streamline Health Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Streamline Health Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Renalytix. Streamline Health Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renalytix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix -1,514.28% -509.56% -137.11% Streamline Health Solutions -44.61% -32.09% -18.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Renalytix and Streamline Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Renalytix currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 805.14%. Streamline Health Solutions has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Renalytix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renalytix is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats Renalytix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. Renalytix Plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; and Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers. The company also has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure. The company was formerly known as Renalytix AI plc and changed its name to Renalytix Plc in June 2021. Renalytix Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management. It also provides auditing and coding, software, and professional services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

