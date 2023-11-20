Independent Franchise Partners LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 3.7% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned approximately 0.35% of S&P Global worth $445,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.18.

Get Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $4.20 on Monday, hitting $412.32. 555,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.99.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.