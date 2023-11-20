199,386 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Imprint Wealth LLC

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 199,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,000. NIKE makes up 0.8% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.03.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,864,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,980. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.64. The company has a market cap of $160.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

