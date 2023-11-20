Steven H. Goldberg Sells 15,700 Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) Director Steven H. Goldberg sold 15,700 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $23,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,203.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Solid Power Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SLDP traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,654. Solid Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDP. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Port Capital LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

View Our Latest Report on SLDP

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.