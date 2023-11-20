Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Insider Wendy Colquhoun Buys 6,039 Shares

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2023

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYIGet Free Report) insider Wendy Colquhoun purchased 6,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £14,916.33 ($18,317.98).

Murray International Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Murray International Trust stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 247.50 ($3.04). 910,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. Murray International Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 218.50 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 275.84 ($3.39). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 246.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,367.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Murray International Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.