Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Insider Wendy Colquhoun Buys 6,039 Shares

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Colquhoun purchased 6,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of £14,916.33 ($18,317.98).

Murray International Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Murray International Trust stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 247.50 ($3.04). 910,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. Murray International Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 218.50 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 275.84 ($3.39). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 246.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,367.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

