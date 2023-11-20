Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) EVP Timothy Sean Harrington Sells 1,200 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 721,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,386. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $64.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

