Safe (SAFE) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00007970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $62.62 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00137648 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00040825 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00025076 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002667 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00380953 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.