First Western Trust Bank Acquires 1,181 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,128,000 after acquiring an additional 776,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,403,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,675,000 after buying an additional 186,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,522,000 after purchasing an additional 74,651 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.64. 111,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.33. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

