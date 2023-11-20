Darktrace (LON:DARK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.37) target price on the stock.
Darktrace Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of DARK stock traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching GBX 356.80 ($4.38). 1,451,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 376.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 343.36. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,097.14 and a beta of 0.89. Darktrace has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 428.10 ($5.26).
Darktrace Company Profile
