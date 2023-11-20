Darktrace (LON:DARK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.37) target price on the stock.

Shares of DARK stock traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching GBX 356.80 ($4.38). 1,451,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 376.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 343.36. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,097.14 and a beta of 0.89. Darktrace has a twelve month low of GBX 198 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 428.10 ($5.26).

Featured Stories

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

