First Western Trust Bank Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $56.93. 4,543,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,151,582. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

