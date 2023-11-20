Liontrust Asset Management’s (LIO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on the stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Down 0.9 %

LIO stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 601 ($7.38). 196,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,877. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 579.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 662.36. Liontrust Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 519 ($6.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,300 ($15.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of £390.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2,225.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

Liontrust Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is 26,666.67%.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.