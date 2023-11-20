Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,679 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.4% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $104.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,961,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,901,820. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $415.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

