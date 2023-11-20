MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.5% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $70,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,937. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $243.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.86%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

