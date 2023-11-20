1,405 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Tesla makes up 0.0% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.45. 70,994,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,751,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.04 and its 200 day moving average is $238.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

