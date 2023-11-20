Bessemer Group Inc. Has $366.72 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,524 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Eaton worth $366,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.74. 440,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,124. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The stock has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

