Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,656 shares of company stock worth $5,649,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $8.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $663.22. The company had a trading volume of 522,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $577.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $663.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.