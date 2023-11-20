Bokf Na Makes New $61,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $160.63.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

