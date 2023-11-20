NWK Group Inc. Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000. Boeing accounts for 2.6% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.38.

Shares of BA traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.53. 4,381,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611,312. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.53. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

