The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,482 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $13,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,312. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

