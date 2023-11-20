International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lessened by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.70. 747,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,488. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

