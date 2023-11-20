MayTech Global Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 3.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after acquiring an additional 470,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,444,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,519,633,000 after purchasing an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.31 on Monday, hitting $309.59. 310,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,338. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

