First Western Trust Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $1,530,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 145.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,045,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,621 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 313,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.22. 5,232,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,238,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12. The company has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

