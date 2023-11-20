First Western Trust Bank Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Western Trust Bank cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.4% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DHR traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.86. 782,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

