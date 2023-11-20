Davidson Investment Advisors Has $3.50 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,305 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,589,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.40. 5,408,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,735,678. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

