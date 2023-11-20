Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 391 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $12,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,153,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

