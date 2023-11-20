Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 679,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 5.7% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $31,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,346,000 after purchasing an additional 910,216 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,349 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,230,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,873,000 after purchasing an additional 53,479 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DFAT traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $46.89. 108,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,643. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

