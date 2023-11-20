Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $5.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $597.22. 1,494,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,466. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $577.98 and a 200-day moving average of $509.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,397,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,789,888,442.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total value of $726,286.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,397,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,789,888,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,538 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,299,452 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

