musicMagpie’s (MMAG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
musicMagpie Price Performance
LON:MMAG traded up GBX 4.45 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 23.20 ($0.28). The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.00 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. musicMagpie has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 46 ($0.56).
musicMagpie Company Profile
