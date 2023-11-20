musicMagpie’s (MMAG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

musicMagpie Price Performance

LON:MMAG traded up GBX 4.45 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 23.20 ($0.28). The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.00 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. musicMagpie has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 46 ($0.56).

Get musicMagpie alerts:

musicMagpie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.