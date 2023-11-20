Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,675 ($20.57) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 1,400 ($17.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Analysis on CER
Cerillion Price Performance
Cerillion Company Profile
Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cerillion
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.