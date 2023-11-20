Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,675 ($20.57) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 1,400 ($17.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

LON CER traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,300 ($15.96). The stock had a trading volume of 127,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,241.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,273.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.71. Cerillion has a 52-week low of GBX 953.20 ($11.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,520 ($18.67). The company has a market capitalization of £383.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,333.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

