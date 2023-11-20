Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 750 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 715 ($8.78) to GBX 750 ($9.21) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LRE. Morgan Stanley raised Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 800 ($9.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($9.82) to GBX 825 ($10.13) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.23) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 732.86 ($9.00).
View Our Latest Research Report on Lancashire
Lancashire Trading Up 1.3 %
About Lancashire
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lancashire
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.