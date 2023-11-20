Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 750 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 715 ($8.78) to GBX 750 ($9.21) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LRE. Morgan Stanley raised Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.46) to GBX 800 ($9.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($9.82) to GBX 825 ($10.13) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.23) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 732.86 ($9.00).

Shares of LRE traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Monday, reaching GBX 639 ($7.85). 435,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 590.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 589.73. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 502.87 ($6.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 690 ($8.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,486.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 405.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

