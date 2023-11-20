London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £102 ($125.26) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($122.80) to £104 ($127.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,854 ($121.01).
In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 4,666,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.65), for a total value of £10,079,927.28 ($12,378,640.89). Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
