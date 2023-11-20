London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2023

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEGGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £102 ($125.26) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($122.80) to £104 ($127.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,854 ($121.01).

Check Out Our Latest Report on LSEG

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Up 1.1 %

LON:LSEG traded up GBX 94 ($1.15) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 8,644 ($106.15). 617,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,052 ($86.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,818 ($108.29). The company has a market capitalization of £45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7,143.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,298.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,328.51.

Insider Activity at London Stock Exchange Group

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 4,666,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.65), for a total value of £10,079,927.28 ($12,378,640.89). Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.