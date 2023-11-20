Diploma (LON:DPLM) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Diploma Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of LON DPLM traded up GBX 245.80 ($3.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,265.80 ($40.11). 619,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,524.50 ($31.00) and a one year high of GBX 3,386 ($41.58). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,962.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,020.27. The company has a market cap of £4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3,474.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68.
About Diploma
