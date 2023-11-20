Diploma (LON:DPLM) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Diploma Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of LON DPLM traded up GBX 245.80 ($3.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,265.80 ($40.11). 619,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,524.50 ($31.00) and a one year high of GBX 3,386 ($41.58). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,962.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,020.27. The company has a market cap of £4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3,474.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

