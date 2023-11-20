JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.77) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.61) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

VSVS stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 415 ($5.10). The stock had a trading volume of 171,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,721. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 416.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 418.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 691.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 473.20 ($5.81).

In related news, insider Patrick André acquired 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £24,209.92 ($29,730.96). Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

