BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,056. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $137,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,716,236.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $137,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.