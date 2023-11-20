Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Goodbody assumed coverage on Compass Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.03) price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.25) to GBX 2,350 ($28.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,106 ($25.86) to GBX 2,400 ($29.47) in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,140 ($26.28).
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
