Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

CPG has been the subject of several other reports. Goodbody assumed coverage on Compass Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.03) price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.25) to GBX 2,350 ($28.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,106 ($25.86) to GBX 2,400 ($29.47) in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,140 ($26.28).

Shares of LON CPG traded down GBX 79.75 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,012.25 ($24.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,702,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,769 ($21.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,250 ($27.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,051.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,083.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,794.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

