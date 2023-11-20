Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 183 ($2.25) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON:BEG traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) on Monday, reaching GBX 124 ($1.52). The company had a trading volume of 327,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,029. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.13 million, a PE ratio of 6,200.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.69 ($1.85). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.48.

In related news, insider Peter Wilhelm Wallqvist bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £22,400 ($27,508.29). Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

