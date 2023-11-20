Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 183 ($2.25) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.58% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday.
In related news, insider Peter Wilhelm Wallqvist bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £22,400 ($27,508.29). Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.
